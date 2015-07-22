Volkswagen in advanced talks to sell Leaseplan - sources

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and German bank Metzler are in advanced talks to sell car financing group LeasePlan and a decision may be announced as early as this week, people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Issues with Dutch banking regulators, which had prevented a deal from going ahead, have now been solved, the people said.

The two owners earlier this year hired investment bank Rothschild to find a buyer for the company, according to sources.

A bidding consortium including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore’s Government Investment Corporation (GIC) and private equity company TDR Capital had emerged as the frontrunner to clinch a deal, while other consortiums had also handed in bids, the sources said at the time.

LeasePlan may be valued at roughly 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in a potential deal, the sources said.

Volkswagen, Metzler, ADIA, TDR Capital and the Dutch Central Bank declined to comment, while GIC was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)