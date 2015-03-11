Dutch car leasing group LeasePlan says in takeover talks

AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - Car leasing company LeasePlan is in talks on the sale of the company, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Eveline Rogier said the company could offer no guarantees the deal would be completed. She said the talks are for the sale of the whole company.

The Almere, Netherlands-based company, which leases 1.42 million cars annually, is owned 50 percent by Volkswagen and 50 percent by banker Friedrich von Metzler. In February it reported 2014 net profit of 372 million euros ($393 million).

Sky News reported earlier on Wednesday that one bidder was a consortium led by Dutch pension fund PGGM, and including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore’s Government Investment Corporation, and TDR Capital.

LeasePlan also runs a small Dutch bank and because of its Dutch banking license, any deal must be approved by the Dutch central bank and financial markets authority, Rogier said. ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)