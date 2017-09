Jan 7 (Reuters) - Leasing Experts SA :

* Its supervisory board agrees to recommend to general meeting resolution to abolish dematerialization of all series C shares

* Its supervisory board agrees to withdraw series C shares from New Connect market run by Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Its supervisory board supported proposal of company’s management board to delist company’s shares Source text for Eikon:

