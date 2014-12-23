FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leasinvest Real Estate CVA signs agreement to lease Royal20 building
December 23, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Leasinvest Real Estate CVA signs agreement to lease Royal20 building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Leases in advance 100 percent of the building Royal20, under construction, located Boulevard Royal in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

* Agreement will enter into force as of reception of office building Royal20, foreseen for spring of 2016

* Deal done via its 100 percent subsidiary Leasinvest Immo Lux

* Rental contract was concluded for a period of 10 years with an annual rent of 3 million euros ($3.65 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
