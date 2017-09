Jan 6 (Reuters) - Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Leasinvest Real Estate signs sales agreement for phase 2 of canal logistics in Neder-Over-Heembeek

* Sales agreement is valued at 16.75 million euros ($20.01 million)net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)