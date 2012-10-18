Audi Bank nine-month net profit up 14 pct

BEIRUT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lebanese lender Audi Bank posted a 14 percent rise in nine-month net profit to $309.4 million on Thursday, despite what it said were unfavourable economic conditions in Lebanon and the Middle East and North Africa.

Consolidated assets stood at $29.2 billion, compared with $28.7 billion at the start of the year, even though the bank’s Syrian subsidiary saw a sharp contraction in assets to a third of their levels before the start of the uprising in the country.