UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi 2013 net profit falls 15.6 pct to $305 mln

BEIRUT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lebanese lender Bank Audi said on Thursday net profit fell 15.6 percent to $305 million, mainly as a result of costs related to launching its banking subsidiary in Turkey.

The launch of its fully-owned subsidiary Odeabank, which lifted the bank’s consolidated assets by 15 percent to $36.1 billion, came as Audi’s domestic market was hit by “economic sluggishness” in Lebanon last year, the bank said.

Lebanese banks have been hit by the slowdown in domestic economic growth since the start of the conflict in neighbouring Syria nearly three years ago. Byblos Bank reported a 5.9 percent fall in profit on Tuesday.

Audi measured its 2013 profit fall at 15.6 percent based on net earnings of $305 million last year against $361 million in 2012 excluding exceptional items.

Customer deposits rose by $4.3 billion to $31.1 billion - also driven by the deposits growth in Turkey where Odeabank operates 31 branches.