FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi 2013 net profit falls 15.6 pct to $305 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi 2013 net profit falls 15.6 pct to $305 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lebanese lender Bank Audi said on Thursday net profit fell 15.6 percent to $305 million, mainly as a result of costs related to launching its banking subsidiary in Turkey.

The launch of its fully-owned subsidiary Odeabank, which lifted the bank’s consolidated assets by 15 percent to $36.1 billion, came as Audi’s domestic market was hit by “economic sluggishness” in Lebanon last year, the bank said.

Lebanese banks have been hit by the slowdown in domestic economic growth since the start of the conflict in neighbouring Syria nearly three years ago. Byblos Bank reported a 5.9 percent fall in profit on Tuesday.

Audi measured its 2013 profit fall at 15.6 percent based on net earnings of $305 million last year against $361 million in 2012 excluding exceptional items.

Customer deposits rose by $4.3 billion to $31.1 billion - also driven by the deposits growth in Turkey where Odeabank operates 31 branches. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Oliver Holmes and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.