UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi 2012 Q1 net profit up 4.5 pct

BEIRUT, April 12 (Reuters) - Net profit at Lebanon’s Bank Audi rose 4.5 percent to $94.5 million in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2011, as net interest income climbed around 10 percent, the bank said on Thursday.

Total operating income rose by more than 13 percent but provisions for doubtful loans nearly doubled to $33.8 million, figures release by the bank showed.

Audi saw a sharp slowdown in profit growth last year which it attributed in part to the slowdown in Lebanon’s domestic economy and regional uprisings which hit business, particularly in Egypt and neighbouring Syria.

Thursday’s statement said the asset base of the bank’s Syrian subsidiary, Bank Audi Syria, contracted by 52 percent in the 12 months up to March 31. Total assets fell in the first three months of this year to $28.66 billion from $28.73 billion.