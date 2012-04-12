FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi 2012 Q1 net profit up 4.5 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi 2012 Q1 net profit up 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds provisions for doubtful loans, assets)

BEIRUT, April 12 (Reuters) - Net profit at Lebanon’s Bank Audi rose 4.5 percent to $94.5 million in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2011, as net interest income climbed around 10 percent, the bank said on Thursday.

Total operating income rose by more than 13 percent but provisions for doubtful loans nearly doubled to $33.8 million, figures release by the bank showed.

Audi saw a sharp slowdown in profit growth last year which it attributed in part to the slowdown in Lebanon’s domestic economy and regional uprisings which hit business, particularly in Egypt and neighbouring Syria.

Thursday’s statement said the asset base of the bank’s Syrian subsidiary, Bank Audi Syria, contracted by 52 percent in the 12 months up to March 31. Total assets fell in the first three months of this year to $28.66 billion from $28.73 billion.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.