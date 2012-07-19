UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi profit up after insurance sale

(Adds details on assets, operating profit)

BEIRUT, July 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi said on Thursday net profit for the first half of the year rose 27.7 percent to $230 million, boosted by $44.5 million from the sale of a majority stake in insurance company LIA.

Excluding the sale of Audi’s 81 percent stake in LIA, profit grew just 5.6 percent, said the bank, which also allocated provisions of $68 million, saying it was abiding by “the most rigorous precautionary risk management ... policies”.

Lebanese banks have been hit by a slowdown in domestic economic growth, turmoil in neighbouring Syria and broader uncertainty in the Middle East after uprisings swept the region.

The assets of Audi’s Syrian subsidiary contracted by 59 percent, or $1.2 billion between December 2010 and June 2012, leading to a fall in consolidated assets to $28.8 billion from $29.1 billion a year earlier.

Stripping out the provisions and earnings from the insurance sale, operating profits rose 19.2 percent to $253 million, despite what the bank described as “adverse developments in the Middle East region”. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Andre Grenon)