BEIRUT, July 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi posted net profit of $188 million for the first half of the year, down from a headline figure of $230 million in the same period of 2012 due largely to a one-off gain a year ago.

Audi’s net earnings for the first half of last year were boosted by a $44.5 million sale of its 81 percent majority stake in insurance company LIA. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; editing by Patrick Graham)