Lebanon's Audi says Turkish launch weighs on Q1 net profit

BEIRUT, April 18 (Reuters) - Net profit at Lebanon’s Bank Audi fell 9.5 percent to $85.5 million in the first quarter compared with first quarter of 2012, the bank said on Thursday, weighed down by the costs of launching Turkish subsidiary Odeabank.

“When adjusting the group’s net earnings to Odeabank’s results, Bank Audi would have recorded a net earnings growth of 5.9 percent, despite challenging domestic and regional operating conditions,” the bank said. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Jane Baird)