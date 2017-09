BEIRUT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi reported a 5.5 percent drop in its net profit for the first three quarters of 2013 in comparison to the same period last year.

A statement from the bank said the $261 million in net earnings were weighed down by the costs of launching its new Turkish subsidiary Odeabank. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Alison Williams)