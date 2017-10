BEIRUT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lebanese lender Byblos Bank said on Thursday net profit in the first nine months of 2012 fell $5 million to $123 million after allocating provisions for credit losses.

The bank said in a statement that it kept strong asset quality and its total assets stood at $16.9 billion compared to $16.7 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny)