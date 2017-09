BEIRUT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Lebanese lender Bank Audi’s net profit in the first nine months of the year was up 7.1 percent at $280 million, it said on Thursday.

The bank said in a statement that the increase came after the allocation of $71 million of net loan provision charges.

Last year Audi reported a drop of 5.5 percent in its nine-month profits, weighed on by the costs of launching its new Turkish subsidiary Odeabank.