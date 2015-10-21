UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi says 9-month profit up 8.7 pct

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese lender Bank Audi’s net profit in the first nine months of 2015 rose 8.7 percent to $304 million, it said on Wednesday.

“This performance is mostly attributed to the exponential growth of profits in Odea Bank (Turkey) and Bank Audi (Egypt) within the context of a relative stagnation of profits of Lebanese entities,” said the bank, which operates in 12 countries.

The bank said its consolidated assets stood at $42.4 billion at the end of September, 48 percent of which was from entities outside Lebanon, while customer deposits came to $35.8 billion.