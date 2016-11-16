FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Blom Bank says to acquire HSBC's Lebanese business by H1 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say .. HSBC Bank Middle East in Lebanon ..not.. HSBC Bank Middle East)

BEIRUT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire the assets and liabilities of HSBC Bank Middle East in Lebanon, a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings.

Subject to regulatory approval from Lebanon's central bank, Banque du Liban, the transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2017, Blom said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

