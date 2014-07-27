FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi says H1 profit up to $190 mln
July 27, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Bank Audi says H1 profit up to $190 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, July 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese Bank Audi said on Sunday its first half net profit was $190 million, slightly up from $188 million in the same period last year.

The bank said in statement its customer deposits grew by $2.9 billion to $34 billion over the first six months of 2014.

The bank, which operates in 13 countries, said the growth was mainly driven by its Lebanon, Egypt and Turkey operations.

Lebanese banks have been hit by a slowdown in the economy and unrest sweeping the region, in particular the civil war in neighbouring Syria. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
