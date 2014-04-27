FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Audi says Q1 net profit $85.8 mln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Audi says Q1 net profit $85.8 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, April 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi reported first-quarter net profit of $85.8 million on Sunday, the same level as in the same period a year before.

The bank said in a statement its net profit was driven by 12.2 percent growth in total income but that it had put aside $20.1 million of net loan loss provisions.

War in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese economy over the last three years.

Last year the bank’s Q1 net profit dropped by 9.5 percent to $85.5 million weighed down by the costs of launching the Turkish subsidiary Odeabank.

The bank said its customer deposits grew by $1.2 billion to $32.3 billion from $31.1 billion at the end of December 2013, driven mainly by the Turkish subsidiary which registered a deposits growth of $1,178 million, and in Egypt. Its consolidated assets grew by $1.6 billion from December to reach $37.8 billion end of March.

“In parallel, assets of entities abroad reached $16.9 billion, corresponding to a share of 45 percent in consolidated assets,” it said.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Sophie Walker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.