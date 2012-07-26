UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Byblos Bank profit dips in first half

(Adds more detail)

BEIRUT, July 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Byblos Bank said on Thursday its net profit for the first half of 2012 dropped slightly to $80.36 million.

The bank last year reported unaudited first half profits of $83.97 million, but on Thursday adjusted that figure down to $80.43 million.

Total assets were maintained at $16.6 billion compared with the first half of 2011 and its customer deposits grew by 3.5 percent to $13.3 billion, the bank said in a statement.

Lebanese banks have been hit by a slowdown in domestic economic growth, turmoil in neighbouring Syria and broader uncertainty in the Middle East after uprisings swept the region.