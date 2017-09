BEIRUT, April 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Byblos Bank said on Monday its profit for the first quarter of 2015 rose to $32.8 million, up 6.7 percent from the same period last year.

The bank said in a statement that its assets were stable at $19 billion while customer deposits stood at $15.7 billion. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by David Clarke)