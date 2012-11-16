FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanese banks in Syria have lost $400m during crisis- cbank
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 16, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Lebanese banks in Syria have lost $400m during crisis- cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lebanese banks in Syria have lost 400 million dollars during the 20-month-old crisis in Syria, central bank chief Riad Salameh told Reuters on Friday.

Salameh said that the government is also planning to exchange 1.5 billion dollars of Eurobond debt when it matures in 2013 and said that a Beirut stock exchange IPO would be ready in “one or two years.”

He said the government was also issuing new Eurobonds.

“The Lebanese government is currently issuing between 1.5 and 2 billion dollars of new Eurobonds. Proceeds will be used by the government for budgetary purposes,” he said, without giving a detailed time frame.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.