Al Qaeda affiliate claims Iranian embassy attack in Beirut
November 19, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Al Qaeda affiliate claims Iranian embassy attack in Beirut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Abdullah Azzam brigades, a Lebanon-based al Qaeda affiliate, said it was behind a double suicide attack on the Iranian embassy in Beirut on Tuesday, according to the Twitter page of a cleric linked to the group.

“The Abdullah Azzam brigades - the Hussein bin Ali cells - may they please God - are behind the attack on the Iranian embassy in Beirut,” Sheikh Sirajeddine Zuraiqat, the group’s religious guide, posted on Twitter.

The brigades threatened more attacks in Lebanon until Iran pulled its forces out of Syria and their prisoners were released from Lebanese jails, the post added.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by John Stonestreet

