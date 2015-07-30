Lebanon's Blom Bank H1 net profit rises 6.2 pct

BEIRUT, July 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank said on Thursday its net profit for the first half of the year rose by 6.2 percent thanks to higher profits at its foreign subsidiaries.

Group net profit for the six months to the end of June was $190.35 million, it said in a statement. The bank had reported $179.2 million net profit for the same period a year ago.

It is Lebanon’s second-largest bank by market capitalisation, according to the lastest Thomson Reuters data, just behind Bank Audi (Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mark Potter)