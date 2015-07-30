FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon's Blom Bank H1 net profit rises 6.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanon's Blom Bank H1 net profit rises 6.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, July 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank said on Thursday its net profit for the first half of the year rose by 6.2 percent thanks to higher profits at its foreign subsidiaries.

Group net profit for the six months to the end of June was $190.35 million, it said in a statement. The bank had reported $179.2 million net profit for the same period a year ago.

It is Lebanon’s second-largest bank by market capitalisation, according to the lastest Thomson Reuters data, just behind Bank Audi (Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.