BEIRUT, April 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank reported on Monday first-quarter net profit of $84.12 million, up 2.5 percent on the same period last year.

The bank said its assets rose by $963 million from end-March 2011 to $23.8 billion and deposits rose by $799 million to $20.7 billion. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Potter)