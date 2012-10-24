UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom says 9-month net profit up 6.1 pct

(Adds details, Moody’s on Lebanon banks)

BEIRUT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank nine-month net profit rose 6.1 percent to $250.7 million despite what it said were operating conditions characterised by domestic political tensions and regional upheaval.

Assets at the end of September stood at $24.37 billion, up 5.2 percent from the end of last year, while deposits grew 5.1 percent to $21.32 billion, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. The profit growth came despite booking additional provisions of $83 million, it said.

Lebanese banks have been hit by a slowdown in domestic economic growth, turmoil in neighbouring Syria and broader uncertainty in the Middle East after uprisings swept the region.

Ratings agency Moody’s said on Wednesday the outlook for Lebanese banks remained negative because of weak economic growth and business sentiment due to the unrest.

“The operating environment for banks will remain challenging over the 12-18 month outlook period due to weak growth, the poor performance of sectors key to banks’ asset quality and the factious domestic politics,” it said.

The agency forecast real GDP growth in Lebanon of 2.0 percent this year, rising only slightly to 2.5 percent in 2013, well below an average of 8.1 percent from 2007-2010.

The agency forecast real GDP growth in Lebanon of 2.0 percent this year, rising only slightly to 2.5 percent in 2013, well below an average of 8.1 percent from 2007-2010.

Downside risks to growth have increased since Friday's assassination of a senior intelligence official in a Beirut car bomb, it said, adding it expected non-performing loans to rise to 6.5 percent of gross loans from 4.0 percent at the end of 2011.