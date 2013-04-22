UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom Bank Q1 net profit up 3.4 pct

* Q1 net up 3.4 percent at $87 million

BEIRUT, April 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank reported first-quarter net profit up 3.4 percent at $87 million, despite what it described as difficult economic circumstances in Lebanon and the Middle East.

The bank said its assets rose by 5.46 percent to $25.1 billion, while deposits rose 5.31 percent to $21.8 billion.

The balance sheet “witnessed strong and balanced growth at a time of (a) subpar economic environment in Lebanon and the region”, the bank said in a statement.

Regional turmoil over the last two years, including the civil war in neighbouring Syria, has hit the performance of Lebanese banks, which have a strong presence across the Middle East and recorded double-digit profit growth for several years up to and including 2010.

Last week, Bank Audi reported a 9.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, though it attributed the fall to the launch of its Turkish subsidiary Odeabank. If those costs were stripped out, it would have recorded net earnings growth of 5.9 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Holmes)