UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom 9-month net rises nearly 5 pct
#Financials
October 22, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom 9-month net rises nearly 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - One of Lebanon’s top banks, Blom Bank, said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit rose 4.8 percent to $262.7 million, despite what it said were difficult operating conditions due to domestic political tensions and regional turmoil.

Assets at the end of September stood at $25.69 billion, up 5.4 percent from the end of last year, while deposits grew 4.64 percent to $22.31 billion.

The violence in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese economy over the last two years.

Blom is present in 12 countries across the Middle East and Europe.

Another top Lebanese bank, Bank Audi, reported a 5.5 percent drop in its net profit for the first three quarters of 2013 in comparison to the same period last year. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny, Editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
