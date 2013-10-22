UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom 9-month net rises nearly 5 pct

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - One of Lebanon’s top banks, Blom Bank, said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit rose 4.8 percent to $262.7 million, despite what it said were difficult operating conditions due to domestic political tensions and regional turmoil.

Assets at the end of September stood at $25.69 billion, up 5.4 percent from the end of last year, while deposits grew 4.64 percent to $22.31 billion.

The violence in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese economy over the last two years.

Blom is present in 12 countries across the Middle East and Europe.

Another top Lebanese bank, Bank Audi, reported a 5.5 percent drop in its net profit for the first three quarters of 2013 in comparison to the same period last year. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny, Editing by Patrick Lannin)