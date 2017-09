BEIRUT, July 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank reported first half net profit of $175.84 million on Monday, a 6.4 percent increase on the same period last year, despite what it described as challenging operating conditions in Lebanon and the Middle East.

Assets rose 6.1 percent to $25.27 billion and deposits grew 5.7 percent to $22.06 billion, the bank said in a statement.