UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom Bank says H1 profit up 6.4 percent
July 22, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Blom Bank says H1 profit up 6.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds geopolitical background,)

BEIRUT, July 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank reported a 6.4 percent rise in first-half profit to $175.84 million despite what it described as a tough economic environment in the Middle East.

Blom said it allocated nearly $63 million in net provisions “to account for the challenging operating conditions in Lebanon and the region” and pointed to a “noticeable decline” in its operations in neighbouring Syria, suffering a bloody civil war.

The violence in Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese economy over the last two years.

Despite the economic challenges, Blom said in a statement its assets rose 6.1 percent to $25.27 billion and deposits grew 5.7 percent to $22.06 billion. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
