LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has hired banks for a potential multi-tranche US dollar bond, according to a lead.

The issuer is planning to raise debt with 10, 15 and/or 20 years maturities.

Barclays, Byblos Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban are acting as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the Reg S offering.

Lebanon is rated B2/B-/B-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)