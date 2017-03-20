Lebanon starts marketing triple-tranche US dollar offering

LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has released initial price thoughts for a three tranche US dollar bond offering, according to a lead.

The issuer is marketing a March 2027 bond at 6.95% area, a March 2032 bond at 7.125% area and a March 2037 bond at 7.35% area. The sizes are yet to be determined.

Pricing is today via bookrunners Barclays, Byblos Invest Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban.

Lebanon is rated B2/B-/B-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)