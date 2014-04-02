FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Lebanon launches liability management on 2014 bonds
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 2, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Lebanon launches liability management on 2014 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects due dates of 2014 bonds)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has launched a liability management operation to refinance upcoming bond repayments and lengthen the maturity profile of its debt, according to a bourse filing.

The sovereign, rated B1/B-/B, is offering to exchange its outstanding US$881.6m 9% note due May 2014 for a new Eurobond due April 2020 and/or an increase of its existing 6.6% November 2026 paper.

It also plans to issue new bonds in order to refinance its US$676.9m 7.375% note due in April 2014.

The May 2014s will be exchanged at a price of 100.442.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.