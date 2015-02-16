FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon to begin marketing new dollar bond on Tuesday - ministry official
February 16, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Lebanon to begin marketing new dollar bond on Tuesday - ministry official

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Lebanon will begin marketing a new US dollar-denominated bond on Tuesday, a ministry official told IFR.

Lebanon might try to raise more than US$1bn from the deal, Talal Salman, advisor to the minister of finance, said.

“The RFP [request for proposals] was for a minimum of US$1bn, depending on appetite, we will most probably take more than that,” Salman said.

Lebanon has set the bond’s maturity date and has an idea of how much yield the sovereign is willing to offer, Salman added, without disclosing the details.

There is expected to be a strong local bid for the new deal, Salman said.

Blom Bank, Citigroup and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban have been hired to arrange the process, according to sources.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)

