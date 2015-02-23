Lebanon begins dual tranche 10 and 15-year Eurobonds

LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has started marketing 10-year and 15-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized Eurobonds, according to a deal lead.

The 10-year bond is being offered to investors at a guidance yield of 6.2% to 6.3%, while the longer dated bond is being marketed with a yield of 6.65% to 6.75%.

Both bonds will price within those yield ranges.

Blom Bank, Citigroup and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban are leading the Reg S deal.

Books are open and pricing is expected later today.

Lebanon is rated B2 with a negative outlook by Moody‘s, B- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s and B with a negative outlook by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)