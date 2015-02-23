FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon begins dual tranche 10 and 15-year Eurobonds
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Lebanon begins dual tranche 10 and 15-year Eurobonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has started marketing 10-year and 15-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized Eurobonds, according to a deal lead.

The 10-year bond is being offered to investors at a guidance yield of 6.2% to 6.3%, while the longer dated bond is being marketed with a yield of 6.65% to 6.75%.

Both bonds will price within those yield ranges.

Blom Bank, Citigroup and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban are leading the Reg S deal.

Books are open and pricing is expected later today.

Lebanon is rated B2 with a negative outlook by Moody‘s, B- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s and B with a negative outlook by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.