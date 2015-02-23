FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon launches US$2.2bn two-part Eurobond
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Lebanon launches US$2.2bn two-part Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$2.2bn through the sale of 10- and 15-year Eurobonds that were launched Monday at the tight end of yield guidance, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign launched a US$800m 10-year note at the final yield of 6.20% and a US$1.4bn 15-year note at a yield of 6.65%.

Pricing on both tranches looks to come at the tight end of guidance of 6.2%-6.3% and 6.65%-6.75% respectively.

Blom Bank, Citigroup and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban are leading the Reg S deal.

Lebanon is rated B2 with a negative outlook by Moody‘s, B- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor‘s, and B with a negative outlook by Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.