Lebanon hires three banks to arrange Eurobond
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Lebanon hires three banks to arrange Eurobond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon has hired Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank to arrange a Eurobond, according to a lead manager.

IFR reported on April 4 that the sovereign had hired these banks and was looking to raise a minimum of US$1bn, according to a government source.

A Reg S bond is expected to come “in the near future”, said the lead manager.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Robert Smith)

