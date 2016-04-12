Lebanon hires three banks to arrange Eurobond

LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon has hired Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank to arrange a Eurobond, according to a lead manager.

IFR reported on April 4 that the sovereign had hired these banks and was looking to raise a minimum of US$1bn, according to a government source.

A Reg S bond is expected to come “in the near future”, said the lead manager.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Robert Smith)