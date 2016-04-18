FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon begins marketing dual tranche US dollar bond
April 18, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Lebanon begins marketing dual tranche US dollar bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has begun marketing a US dollar-denominated dual tranche bond, according to a lead manager.

The deal is split between an April 2024 tranche and an April 2031 note.

The 2024 bond is being marketed at an initial yield of 6.60% to 6.75%, while the longer portion is at 6.95% to 7.10%.

The size of each tranche has yet to be decided.

Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Tuesday.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

