FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon sets price guidance on dual tranche US dollar bond
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Lebanon sets price guidance on dual tranche US dollar bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has set price guidance on its dual tranche US dollar-denominated bond, according to a deal lead.

The tranche due April 2024 is being marketed at a yield of 6.65% area, and will price within a 5bp range of that number.

The April 2031 tranche has price guidance of 7.05%, and will also price within a 5bp range.

This compares to initial price thoughts of 6.60% to 6.75% on the 2024s, while the longer portion was at 6.95% to 7.10%.

Demand for the deal is over US$1bn, including interest from the lead managers.

Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Tuesday.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.