Lebanon launches US$696m dual-tranche US dollar bond

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has launched a two-part bond offering through which the country is set to raise a combined US$696m of new cash, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated B1/B-/B, has launched a US$341.431m April 2020 note at a yield of 5.8% and a US$354.711m tap of its outstanding November 2026 note at a yield of 6.7%.

The new notes are being offered in conjunction with an exchange offer on Lebanon’s 2014 bonds.

Bank Audi, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank are arranging the new issue and the exchange offer. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)