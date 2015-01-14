FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon sends request for proposals for new Eurobond
January 14, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Lebanon sends request for proposals for new Eurobond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Lebanon has sent a request for proposals for a new Eurobond, according to sources.

The sovereign is seeking to raise a minimum of US$1bn through the new bond, according to one source, though the timing of any deal is unclear.

Lebanon was last in the international bond market in April 2014 when it raised new cash through two bond offerings and also undertook a voluntary debt exchange.

Lebanon is rated B1 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch. The sovereign has two bonds coming due in June and August, each worth US$500m according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

