Lebanon launches exchange offer on 8.5% 2016 Eurobond
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Lebanon launches exchange offer on 8.5% 2016 Eurobond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is offering to exchange any-or-all of its US$750m 8.5% 2016 Eurobond at a 101.31% cash price for new longer-dated notes, according to a regulatory filing.

This offers investors a premium over the 100.935 cash price that the 2016 bonds are trading with on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

The exchange offer will end on Friday, October 30.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
