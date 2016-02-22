FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon plans Eurobond in April to refinance maturing debt
February 22, 2016 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Lebanon plans Eurobond in April to refinance maturing debt

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is planning to print a Eurobond in April to refinance maturing debt, according to a government official.

The sovereign has not contacted banks yet to arrange the transaction, but plans on sending out a request for proposals towards the end of March, the official said.

Lebanon has a US$600m bond maturing on April 22, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

That bond is trading at a cash price of 100.17, equal to a yield of 3.388%.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

