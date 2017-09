BEIRUT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese lender Byblos Bank said on Monday its profit for the first nine months of 2014 fell by 0.7 percent compared to same period last year.

Last year the bank’s first nine months net profit dropped 7 percent to $113.6 million, hit by domestic economic slowdown and upheaval in the region. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny, editing by David Evans)