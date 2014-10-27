UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Byblos Bank says 9-month net profit falls

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Byblos Bank said on Monday its profit for the first nine months of 2014 fell by 0.7 percent compared with same period last year.

The bank said in a statement that its assets rose 2.6 percent to $19 billion and customer deposits also grew, rising by 5.7 percent to $15.6 billion.

Last year, the bank’s first nine months net profit dropped 7 percent to $113.6 million, hit by domestic economic slowdown and upheaval in the region.

War in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese economy over the last three years.