UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Byblos says 9-month net profit falls 7 percent
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2013 / 9:15 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Byblos says 9-month net profit falls 7 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

BEIRUT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lebanese lender Byblos Bank said on Monday profit for the first nine months of 2013 fell 7 percent to $113.6 million, hit by a domestic economic slowdown and upheaval across the Middle East.

Despite the economic challenges, it said assets rose 6 percent to $18.0 billion and customer deposits also grew, rising nearly 8 percent to $14.4 billion.

Byblos said in a statement it allocated $54.5 million in provisions for credit losses for the first nine months of the year, but that the proportion of non-performing loans fell to 0.8 percent of net loans.

It described current operating conditions as a combination of “local economic stagnation and regional political uncertainty”. Violence in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in economic growth over the last two years.

Byblos is the second major Lebanese bank to announce a fall in profit this year after Bank Audi reported a 5.5 percent drop last week. Blom Bank, the other main Lebanese lender, said last week its nine-month net profit rose 5 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
