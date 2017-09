BEIRUT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Byblos Bank reported on Wednesday a 6 percent drop in net profits last year to $157.1 million, reflecting the economic stagnation in a country marred by political paralysis and feeling the effects of a civil war in neighbouring Syria.

It said total assets stood at $18.5 billion, customer deposits increased by 10.2 percent to $14.7 billion and net customer loans rose by 9.5 percent to $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)