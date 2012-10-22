FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five wounded in south Beirut gunfire - sources
October 22, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Five wounded in south Beirut gunfire - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Five people were wounded by gunfire in southern Beirut on Monday, security and medical sources said, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb.

The sources said the shooting occurred on the edge of Tariq al-Jadida, a Sunni Muslim district which neighbours Shi‘ite suburbs in the south of the Lebanese capital. The army closed several roads in the area, local media said.

Residents had earlier reported heavy overnight gunfire around Tariq al-Jadida between gunmen armed with rifles and rocket-propelled grenades.

