FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon sees economy growing 1-1.5 pct in 2012
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

Lebanon sees economy growing 1-1.5 pct in 2012

Mariam Karouny

2 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s economic growth will slow to between 1 and 1.5 percent this year because of the Syrian civil war and domestic political instability, but will pick up to at least 2 percent in 2013, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Safadi told Reuters that any improvement in domestic politics, which have been roiled by the Syrian conflict and the assassination of a top Lebanese intelligence official last month, could revive the economy.

“We have a lot of problems that we are facing and we have obstacles. But at the same time I confirm that the financial situation in Lebanon is very sound and confidence in Lebanon remains,” he said.

Lebanon saw rapid growth of around 8 percent for four years until 2011. Economy minister Nicolas Nahhas has said gross domestic product grew 5.2 percent in that year, but many businessmen and analysts doubt that number and the International Monetary Fund has put 2011 growth at 1.5 percent.

The IMF said in September that poor government economic policies have contributed to a slowdown of investment in Lebanon; businessmen complain that the government, constrained by sectarian rivalries, has been slow to reform state finances and improve infrastructure.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government has said parliamentary elections scheduled for next year will go ahead despite the political tensions, however, and Safadi said the polls could prove an important boost for the economy.

“Our economy is very small. An issue moves it up and another issue moves it down because it is small...But a change in the government and (having) a government with a national political agreement would shoot up the indicators overnight, and Arab investment would return to the country.”

The state budget deficit is expected to widen to $3.5 billion this year from $1.8 billion last year, while public debt is projected to increase by more than $2 billion to $56 billion in 2012, Safadi said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.