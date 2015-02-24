FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon's growth expected at 2.5 pct for 2015 after Eurobond issuance
February 24, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Lebanon's growth expected at 2.5 pct for 2015 after Eurobond issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon expects its economy to grow by 2.5 percent in 2015, the finance minister said on Tuesday in a press conference also announcing the largest Eurobond issue in its history of $2.2 bln.

Ali Hassan Khalil said the country would still need an additional $2.2 bln to cover financial needs for 2015, most of which requires permission from parliament before issuance. He added 2015 public debt would increase to $68.7 bln after the latest Eurobond issuance from $66.5 bln at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Mariam Karouny)

