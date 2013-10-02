FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon launches onshore oil and gas survey
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Lebanon launches onshore oil and gas survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Lebanon launched an onshore oil and gas survey on Wednesday, hoping that promising results from surveys of its Mediterranean waters can be matched by similar prospects onland.

Energy Minister Gebran said he hoped the results of the first onshore 2-D seismic survey near Batroun, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Beirut, would be available by the end of the year.

Bassil said in May that the offshore seismic surveys indicated Lebanon has at least 30 trillion cubic feet in just a small part of its territorial waters.

It has selected 46 international oil companies to bid to explore for gas offshore, but the process has been delayed by political paralysis since the resignation of Prime Minister Najib Mikati more than six months ago.

Mikati’s designated successor, Tammam Salam, has failed so far to form a new government and Mikati’s caretaker administration does not have the authority to approve exploration contracts. (Reporting by Laila Bassam, writing by Dominic Evans, editing by Christina Fincher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.